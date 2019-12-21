Pope sank 5 of 7 shots from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws for the Wildcats (6-7). He added eight rebounds. Bailey finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career. Wali Parks had 13 points and Leon Redd scored 12 as Bethune-Cookman snapped a five-game skid.