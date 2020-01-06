Pope hit 11 of 18 shots from the field and posted 28 points while pulling down 15 rebounds. French knocked down 5 of 8 3-point attempts and put up 25 points off the bench for Bethune-Cookman (7-9, 1-1). Isaiah Bailey added 13 points and Malik Maitland added 11 points and dished 11 assists.
Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 25 points to lead Howard (2-14, 0-2), which now has lost four straight. Charles Williams added 15 points and Zion Cousins added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.