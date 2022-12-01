Pope leads Oregon State against Washington after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -5.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Washington Huskies after Jordan Pope scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 83-71 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Beavers are 3-1 in home games. Oregon State has a 2-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-1 to start the season. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from downtown. Keyon Menifield leads the Huskies shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Beavers and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Oregon State.

Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 35.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Menifield is averaging 10.4 points for Washington.

