Pope leads Oregon State against Washington after 23-point game

Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4)
The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-1 to start the season. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from downtown. Keyon Menifield leads the Huskies shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.
The Beavers and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Oregon State.
Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 35.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Menifield is averaging 10.4 points for Washington.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.