Pope leads UC San Diego over Cal State Northridge 75-62

SAN DIEGO — Bryce Pope scored 24 points to lead UC San Diego over Cal State Northridge 75-62 on Saturday night.
The Matadors (6-21, 3-13) were led by Atin Wright with 17 points and five assists. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points and six rebounds, while Marcel Stevens scored 10.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Monday. UC San Diego visits UC Davis and Cal State Northridge hosts UC Riverside.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.