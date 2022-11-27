Pope leads UCSD against Eastern Michigan

UCSD Tritons (2-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5)
The Tritons are 1-1 on the road. UCSD is 1-3 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 44.9% and averaging 20.0 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.0 points for Eastern Michigan.
Pope is averaging 19.2 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging nine points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for UCSD.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.