Pope leads Utah Tech against Utah Valley after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-5, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-4, 1-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -9.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Isaiah Pope scored 20 points in Utah Tech’s 81-66 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 in home games. Utah Valley is eighth in the WAC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 9.5.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is sixth in the WAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Woodbury is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wolverines. Harmon is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Advertisement

Gooden is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Pope is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article