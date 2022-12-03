Pope, Oregon State Beavers take on the USC Trojans

Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Pac-12)
The Trojans and Beavers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.9 points for USC.
Jordan Pope is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for Oregon State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.