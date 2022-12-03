Pope, Oregon State Beavers take on the USC Trojans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Oregon State in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Trojans are 3-1 in home games. USC averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-4 to start the season. Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rodrigue Andela averaging 3.8.

The Trojans and Beavers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.9 points for USC.

Jordan Pope is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for Oregon State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

