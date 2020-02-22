Applewhite had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-14, 6-7). Ozante Fields added 13 points and nine rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Bethune-Cookman defeated South Carolina State 78-74 on Jan. 27.
Bethune-Cookman plays at home against Norfolk State on Monday. South Carolina State plays at Florida A&M on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.