Porter leads Pepperdine against San Francisco after 30-point game

Pepperdine Waves (9-17, 2-10 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-12, 4-8 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -10; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the San Francisco Dons after Jevon Porter scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 92-80 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Dons have gone 9-5 at home. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.1.

The Waves are 2-10 in conference matchups. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Dons and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 15.3 points. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 16.7 points, six rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Porter is averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

