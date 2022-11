BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays the Alcorn State Braves after Craig Porter Jr. scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 79-55 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Shockers allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.