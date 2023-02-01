Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 3-6 WCC)San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego's 94-81 loss to the San Francisco Dons.The Toreros are 7-6 on their home court. San Diego is fifth in the WCC with 13.6 assists per game led by Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaging 3.2.The Pilots are 3-6 in WCC play. Portland has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.Moses Wood averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Robertson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.