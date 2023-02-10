Portland hosts No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) following Johnson's 31-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Pilots are 10-4 on their home court. Portland is fourth in the WCC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Gaels are 10-1 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Tyler Robertson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Advertisement

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.3 points for the Gaels. Johnson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article