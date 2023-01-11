Portland hosts Roberts and San Francisco

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (12-7, 1-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-10, 0-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the Portland Pilots after Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 72-70 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Pilots have gone 6-3 in home games. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.5.

The Dons are 1-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Pilots and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Khalil Shabazz averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Roberts is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

