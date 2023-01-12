Portland hosts San Francisco following Roberts' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (12-7, 1-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-10, 0-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -2.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the Portland Pilots after Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 72-70 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots are 6-3 on their home court. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Chika Nduka shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Dons have gone 1-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Khalil Shabazz is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Roberts is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

