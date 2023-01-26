Portland hosts Shelton and Loyola Marymount

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -6.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the Portland Pilots after Cameron Shelton scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 68-67 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 9-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Keli Leaupepe shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

The Pilots are 3-4 in conference play. Portland ranks second in the WCC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leaupepe is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

