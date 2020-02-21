FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Scott has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland is 0-10 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-9 when it scores at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Portland has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 59.2 points while giving up 75.6.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams.

