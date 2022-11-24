Portland Pilots face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -14.5; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will square off against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Portland finished 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.
North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 14-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.