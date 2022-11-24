Portland Pilots face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

Portland finished 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will square off against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 14-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.