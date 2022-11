Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 14-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.