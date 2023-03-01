Portland plays San Diego in WCC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Toreros (11-19, 4-12 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (13-18, 5-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots and San Diego Toreros square off in the WCC Tournament. The Pilots have gone 5-11 against WCC teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Portland is third in the WCC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Toreros are 4-12 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Jase Townsend is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

