Portland State (13-14, 8-8) vs. Idaho (4-23, 1-15)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Idaho. Portland State’s last Big Sky loss came against the Sacramento State Hornets 78-67 on Feb. 11. Idaho has dropped its last 13 games against conference opponents.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Idaho’s Trevon Allen has averaged 13.4 points and four rebounds while Jared Rodriguez has put up 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists while Sal Nuhu has put up 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Woods has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Idaho is 0-19 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Vikings are 7-14 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has attempted 23.9 free throws per game this season, the 20th-highest rate in the country. Idaho has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.2 foul shots per game (ranked 263rd, nationally).

