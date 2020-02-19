LEADING THE CHARGE: Portland State’s Holland Woods has averaged 17 points, 5.3 assists and two steals while Matt Hauser has put up 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Frey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 14-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 19 offensive rebounds. The Vikings are 7-14 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked fifth in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Montana State stands at just 22.9 percent (ranked 317th).

