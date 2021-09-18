Alexander was 23 of 37 for 295 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception to give the Vikings their first win in three starts. Malik Walker carried 18 times for 89 yards and scored a third-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Western Oregon scored its lone touchdown with 4:16 left when Ryan Worthley found Damon Hickok with a six-yard pass to cap an 80-yard, 11-play drive.
