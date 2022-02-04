The Hornets are 2-9 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 67-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jacob Eyman led the Vikings with 14 points, and Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khalid Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Alley is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.
Bryce Fowler is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.
Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.