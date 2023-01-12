Portland State hosts Fuller and Northern Arizona

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-12, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -6; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on the Portland State Vikings after Xavier Fuller scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-54 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings have gone 3-1 in home games. Portland State ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Hayden Curtiss shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Lumberjacks are 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Parker is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Jalen Cole is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Fuller is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

