Portland State hosts Montana after Parker's 23-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-12, 3-5 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Cameron Parker scored 23 points in Portland State's 75-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats. The Vikings have gone 4-3 in home games. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 76.4 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 6.3.

The Vikings and Grizzlies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Parker is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Bannan is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 12.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

