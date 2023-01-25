Portland State hosts Montana State following Brown's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-11, 3-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Portland State Vikings after Darius Brown II scored 23 points in Montana State’s 67-64 victory over the Montana Grizzlies. The Vikings are 4-2 on their home court. Portland State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 6-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The Vikings and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Parker is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Brown is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

