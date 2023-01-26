Portland State hosts Montana State following Brown's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-11, 3-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -5.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Portland State Vikings after Darius Brown II scored 23 points in Montana State’s 67-64 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 4-2 in home games. Portland State averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 6-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Parker is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Raequan Battle is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

