The Bears are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Vikings and Bears square off Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: James Jean-Marie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.
Daylen Kountz is averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.
