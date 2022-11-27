Portland State Vikings and the Oregon State Beavers play in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (3-3) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-4) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings take on the Oregon State Beavers in Portland, Oregon. The Vikings have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland State averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Beavers have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Oregon State averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Hunter Woods is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Portland State.

Jordan Pope averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for Oregon State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

