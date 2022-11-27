Portland State Vikings and the Oregon State Beavers play in Portland, Oregon

Oregon State Beavers (3-3) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-4)
The Beavers have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Oregon State averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Hunter Woods is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Portland State.
Jordan Pope averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for Oregon State.
