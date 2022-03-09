The Bengals have gone 5-15 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Portland State won 73-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Thomas led Portland State with 27 points, and Tarik Cool led Idaho State with 14 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.
Cool is averaging 12.1 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.
Bengals: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.