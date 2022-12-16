Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland’s 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 2.1.

The Pilots have gone 1-1 away from home. Portland averages 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

