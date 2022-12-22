Portland visits UC Riverside following Pullin's 30-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (8-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -1.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the Portland Pilots after Zyon Pullin scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 92-84 overtime loss to the San Diego Toreros. The Highlanders have gone 1-1 at home. UC Riverside scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Pilots have gone 1-2 away from home. Portland has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron is averaging 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Pullin is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

