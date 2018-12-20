NEW YORK — Antwon Portley and Nick Honor scored 13 points apiece and Fordham dominated the first half and cruised to a 75-48 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.

Portley and Honor both sank 5 of 10 shots with Portley hitting three 3-pointers and adding four assists. Honor, a freshman, has scored in double figures in all 12 games for the Rams (9-3). David Pekarek came off the bench to score 10 and grab five rebounds.

Fordham came into the game averaging 9.5 3-pointers per game but hit just 8 of 26 (31 percent) against the Dukes (7-6). The Rams took a 28-17 lead on two Ty Perry free throws with 8:10 left in the first half and led by double digits the rest of the way. Fordham led 40-24 at intermission.

Stuckey Mosley was the lone Duke to reach double figures, scoring 13. James Madison made only 16 of 51 shots (31 percent) and just 4 of 17 from distance (23.5 percent).

It was Fordham’s first win over the Dukes in three tries. The two schools were playing for the first time since 2009.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.