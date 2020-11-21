Posey completed 13-of-27 passes and carried it 19 times for 90 yards in his second career start. Last week, he passed for two touchdowns and set a program record for rushing yards (182) in a game by a quarterback.
TJ Chase caught four passes for 79 yards for FAU. David Belvin III and Teja Young each made an interception.
Will Koch, Garrett Dzuro and Andrew Brito each threw a pass for UMass (0-3) — with Koch and Dzuro each throwing an interception.
