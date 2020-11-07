Posey finished with nine carries for 60 yards. Tronti was 7-of-16 passing for 106 yards. BJ Emmons added 56 yards rushing on 14 carries for FAU (3-1, 3-1 Conference USA).
Vladimir Rivas kicked a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring with nearly nine minutes left in the third quarter. Brayden Narveson tied it with a 32-yarder about six minutes later and then made a 49-yarder to give WKU its first lead with 8:09 to play.
Tyrrell Pigrome, a graduate transfer from Maryland, was 19-of-39 passing for 163 yards for the Hilltoppers. Gaej Walker had 78 yards rushing on 78 carries.
Western Kentucky (2-6, 1-3) has lost back-to-back games for the third time this season.
