Post and Boston College host Pittsburgh

Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays the Pittsburgh Panthers after Quinten Post scored 20 points in Boston College’s 92-62 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack. The Panthers have gone 11-3 at home. Pittsburgh averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 6-9 against ACC opponents. Boston College allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jamarius Burton is averaging 16 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

