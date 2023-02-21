Post leads Boston College against No. 6 Virginia after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Cavaliers (21-4, 13-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers after Quinten Post scored 21 points in Boston College’s 75-69 victory over the Florida State Seminoles. The Eagles have gone 8-6 in home games. Boston College is ninth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 13-3 in conference games. Virginia leads the ACC with 16.2 assists. Kihei Clark paces the Cavaliers with 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Post is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Clark is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

