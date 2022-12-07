Potter and Jacksonville State host Utah

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Utah Utes (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12)
The Gamecocks are 1-3 in road games. Jacksonville State averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.7% for Utah.
Potter is averaging 14.5 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14.0 points for Jacksonville State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.