Tre Mitchell had 13 points and three assists for the Minutemen (7-11, 1-4). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Dibaji Walker had 10 points.
George Washington plays Fordham on the road on Wednesday. UMass takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.