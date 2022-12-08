Potter leads Jacksonville State against Utah after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Utah Utes (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -15; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the Utah Utes after Skyelar Potter scored 27 points in Jacksonville State’s 63-61 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Utes are 5-1 on their home court. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 in road games. Jacksonville State ranks seventh in the ASUN with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Juwan Perdue averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.4 points for Utah.

Potter is averaging 14.5 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

