AJ Wilson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots (12-5, 1-3), Jordan Miller added 12 points and six Javon Greene 11.
George Mason shot 32% in the first half when the Colonials made 5 of 10 3-pointers and then George Washington shot 50% in the second half.
