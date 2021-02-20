Cameron Holden had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 5-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Jonte Coleman added 10 points.
Jaron Williams, the Skyhawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks this season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-44 on Jan. 23.
