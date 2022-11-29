Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance

Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1)
The Bison are 1-2 on the road. Howard is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Poulakidas averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is shooting 71.3% and averaging 19.6 points for Yale.
Elijah Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for Howard.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.