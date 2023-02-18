Poulakidas scores 30, leads Yale over Princeton 93-83 in OT

PRINCETON, N.J. — John Poulakidas scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to lead Yale past Princeton 93-83 on Saturday.

Poulakidas made 11 of 19 shots, 4 for 6 from distance, for the Bulldogs (18-7, 8-4 Ivy League). Bez Mbeng finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals. EJ Jarvis shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.