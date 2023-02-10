Powell jumper lifts Rider past Fairfield 58-57

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Allen Powell hit a pull-up mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to lift Rider to a 58-57 win over Fairfield on Friday night.
The Stags (10-14, 6-8) were led by Supreme Cook, who posted 16 points. Fairfield also got 12 points from Allan Jeanne-Rose. In addition, Jalen Leach had nine points.
NEXT UP
Rider’s next game is Friday against Canisius at home, and Fairfield hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.