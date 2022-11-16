Powell, Knue help E. Michigan beat Kent State 31-24

KENT, Ohio — Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes — two to Tanner Knue in the second half — and Eastern Michigan rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Kent State 31-24 Wednesday night.
Samson Evans ran for 94 yards on 33 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run with 3:51 to play capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive and gave Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) a 31-17 lead.
EMU’s Hassan Beydoun scored on a 13-yard strike from Powell to open the scoring with 5:16 left in the first quarter but Kent State (4-7, 3-4) answered about 2 minutes later when Collin Schlee threw a 39-yard TD pass to Ja’Shaun Poke. Andrew Glass kicked a 36-yard field goal early in second quarter and Marquez Cooper’s 1-yard scoring run gave the Golden Flashes a 17-7 halftime lead.
Knue caught a 39-yard TD pass early in the third quarter, Jesus Gomez added a 33-yard field goal to make it 17-all going into the fourth before Knue’s second touchdown, an 11-yard reception, gave the Eagles the lead for good with 10:46 remaining.
Poke finished with six receptions for 105 yards and Devontez Walker added 125 yards receiving for Kent State. Cooper had 20 carries for 80 yards and his 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 41 seconds left.
Knue recovered the ensuing onside kick.
