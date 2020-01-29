Charlie Moore had 14 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 for DePaul, which turned an early 17-6 first-half deficit into a 41-32 lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Powell, who was 7 of 21 from the field, and Rhoden were the difference, combining for 27 points. Powell was excellent with the game on the line, scoring 11 straight points to help Seton Hall take a 60-53 lead.

DePaul never got closer than five points the rest of the way. The Blue Demons shot 33 percent from the field for the game.

Seton Hall was its own worst enemy at times, hitting 14 of 29 free throws.

NO. 7 DAYTON 73, DUQUESNE 69

PITTSBURGH — Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne.

Dayton (19-2, 8-0 Atlantic 10) led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Duquesne (15-5, 5-3) used a 15-2 run to close the gap.

The Dukes cut the lead all the way to two points, but their upset bid ran out of steam when point guard Sincere Carry turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds remaining.

Toppin went to the rim frequently, using a number of athletic dunks to finish 9 of 13 from the floor. He now has six double-doubles this season.

Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher had 18 points and was 4 for 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. On the game’s first basket, Crutcher scored his 1,000th career point.

Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points. Marcus Weathers had 17 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 71, VANDERBILT 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 13 Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt and deal the Commodores their record 25th consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season loss.

The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) trailed 40-30 early in the second half before mounting the big run over 8:45 to lead for good at 53-52 on two Immanuel Quickley free throws with 8:33 remaining.

Three-point plays by Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Quickley helped the surge, and Richards added consecutive baskets for a little more breathing room.

Richards had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Hagans added 12 points, and Quickley 11 as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive game and eighth in the last nine.

The Commodores (8-12, 0-7) broke the SEC mark for futility it briefly shared with Sewanee, which dropped 24 in a row from 1938-40 before leaving the conference.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE 79, NORTHWESTERN 50

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State.

The Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) broke a tie for first place in the conference with No. 19 Illinois, which plays Minnesota on Thursday night.

Pat Spencer scored 11 points for the last-place Wildcats (6-14, 1-9) and was their only double-digit scorer in a game they never led.

Michigan State had balance on offense the entire game and outscored its overmatched opponents 46-28 in the second half.

Foster Loyer scored 12 points and matched a career high with four 3-pointers. The sophomore came off the bench to give Winston relief and the team another outside shooter it desperately needs. Five other Spartans scored at least six points

NO. 21 HOUSTON 69, EAST CAROLINA 59

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Caleb Mills scored 18 points to lead No. 21 Houston.

Quentin Grimes added 15 points for the Cougars (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who continued their shaky shooting in league play but still remained in control of the game.

Houston shot 39% and didn’t have its usual domination of the glass, yet the Cougars still won for the 15th time in 17 games after entering the day tied with Tulsa atop the AAC standings.

Houston overcame a strong performance from league-leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates (9-12, 3-5).

No. 22 LSU 90, ALABAMA 76

BATON ROUGE, La. — Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 22 LSU won its ninth straight.

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC), which has won its first seven conference games for a second straight season and is the only SEC team unbeaten in league play.

Williams punctuated his performance with a double-pump dunk on a feed from freshman Trendon Watford to put LSU up by 15 points with about two minutes to go as the Tigers pulled away for their first victory by more than four points in seven games. Watford followed with a pair of layups to finish 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points for Alabama (12-8, 4-3) which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Alex Reese had 17 points and Kira Lewis Jr. 13 for the Crimson Tide, which trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half and never got closer than nine points after that.

