KC Ndefo had 21 points for the Peacocks (12-9, 9-7). Hassan Drame added 13 points.
Daryl Banks III, who was second on the Peacocks in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).
The Broncs leveled the season series against the Peacocks. St. Peter’s defeated Rider 66-52 on Friday.
___
___
