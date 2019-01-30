NEWARK, N.J. — Myles Powell scored 31 points and Seton Hall rallied from a seven-point, second-half deficit to beat Providence 65-63 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Quincy McKnight converted a go-ahead three-point play with 2:57 to play and Romaro Gill blocked a game-tying layup attempt in the waning seconds as the Pirates (13-8, 4-5 Big East) avenged a loss to Providence (13-7, 3-5) earlier this month.

Taurean Thompson added eight points and nine rebounds for Seton Hall.

Alpha Diallo had 21 points to lead Providence, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Isaiah Jackson added nine points, but his layup attempt at the end was blocked on a play the officials let the contact go. David Duke added eight points for the Friars, who shot 38 percent from the field.

Providence used a 15-0 run early in the second half to take a 42-36 lead. The Friars twice built the lead to seven points, before Seton Hall rallied behind Powell. He had nine points in a 16-7 run that allowed the Pirates to take a 56-54 lead.

Diallo gave Providence its final lead with a 3-pointer with 4:22 to go, but McKnight’s basket with just under three minutes left gave the Hall a 63-61 lead.

A steal and dunk by Powell and two free throws by Jackson were the only other points scored in the game.

Despite turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, Seton Hall led 34-27 at the half. Powell was the difference, scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

UP NEXT:

Providence: At DePaul on Saturday.

Seton Hall: At Butler on Saturday.

