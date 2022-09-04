Prairie View A&M churns out 40-23 win over Texas Southern

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jaden Stewart, Ahmad Antoine and Trazon Connley all rushed for more than 100 yards and Prairie View A&M defeated Texas Southern 40-23 on Saturday night in the 37th Labor Day Classic.

The win came in the first game for Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell, a former Texas Southern assistant. His Panthers did not complete a pass but churned out 388 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Panthers QBs were 0-for-6 passing with two interceptions.